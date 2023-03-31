The Paris 2024 Organising Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to the Paralympic integration strategy with the goal of making next year's Paralympic Games "a great moment of celebration that leaves a strong legacy for the inclusion of people with disabilities".

Organisers have three commitments as part of the strategy, seeking to consolidate the Paralympics as a top-level sports event, grow Para sports and showcase Para athletes, and enhance recognition of the Paralympic brand.

Measures taken for the reputation of the Paralympic Games include a selection of iconic venues in the French capital such as the Grand Palais for wheelchair fencing and Para taekwondo, plans for an Opening Ceremony from the foot of the Champs-Elysées to the Place de la Concorde and a record 300 hours of coverage on public broadcaster France Télévisions.

To support the growth of Para sports, Paris 2024 cited the presence of disability awareness in most Olympic and Paralympic Week events, with this year's edition next month focusing on the theme of inclusion.

Ten per cent of projects supported through the Paris 2024 endowment fund are dedicated to accessibility or promoting the participation of people with disabilities in sport.

Paris 2024 pointed to the Paralympic mascot with a running blade among its measures to enhance the Paralympic brand ©Getty Images

On enhancing the Paralympic brand, Paris 2024 pointed to the integration strategy with a combined French national team, the inaugural Paralympic Day at the Place de la Bastille in October last year, and a Paralympic mascot with a running blade.

Paris 2024 is working with France's Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) on making next year's Games "a vehicle for the inclusion and sustainable cohesion of all citizens".

At its latest Board of Directors meeting, Paris 2024 also adopted strategic guidelines and a €4.95 million (£4.36 million/$5.38 million) budget for the endowment fund for the 2023-2024 period, renewing a call for proposals and expressing its support for existing projects.

The fund targets projects with a strong social impact.

France is due to host the Paralympics for the first time from August 28 to September 8 next year.