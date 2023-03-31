Members of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee explained their plans for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Week to the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board, as part of a report on preparations.

The week will take place from April 3 to 8 and will focus on the 30 minutes of daily physical activity for young people initiative.

More than two million students and 7,000 schools across France are expected to participate, the Board heard.

The Paris 2024 representatives also described test events and operational training exercises that will begin this summer.

The Organising Committee reiterated its commitment to cost savings and optimisations.

It also claimed how "significant" progress has been made towards achieving a revenue target for the domestic sponsorship programme, with 10 new partners and supporters announced since the beginning of the year.

Citing the continued flexibility and creativity of all Games stakeholders, Paris 2024 insists it is maintaining its ambition to deliver "spectacular and sustainable" Games next year.

This aspiration was reinforced by the Inter-ministerial delegate for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, Michel Cadot, who reported on the support of various levels of the French state that are contributing to the preparation of the Games.

Earlier, the Organising Committee detailed key milestones since the start of 2023, the highlight being ticket sales.

The IOC's Executive Board, meeting in Lausanne, has heard an update on progress and preparation from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee ©Getty Images

Around 3.25 million were sold in the first phase - a record for any individual sporting event in France - although organisers faced complaints that many were too expensive.

Paris 2024 celebrated 500 days to go earlier this month by opening registration for the draw for phase two of ticket sales - for single tickets.

These will be sold for all sports sessions (except surfing), including finals and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Executive Board also heard how Paris 2024's pictograms and "look" of the Games had been revealed in February, followed by the announcement that French designer Mathieu Lehanneur had been chosen to create the Olympic and Paralympic Torches and cauldrons.

Volunteer registration has opened, and the promotion of this initiative will continue for several weeks.

This will include through Paris 2024's engagement programmes - Club Paris 2024 and Terre de Jeux - with the aim of recruiting 45,000 people.