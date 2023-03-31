Between 140 and 170 boats set to carry 10,000 athletes at Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

Between 140 and 170 boats are set to be used to transport around 10,000 athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on the River Seine.

The details of the unique, aquatic Ceremony on July 26 next year have been confirmed by the Prefect for the Ile-de-France Marc Guillaume during a regional council meeting, L’Equipe reports.

The athletes will be involved in a parade on a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine between the Pont d'Austerlitz and the Pont d'Iéna.

Guillaume was also confident that the extension work on Metro Line 14 and the RER E line would be completed on time.

Extension work on Metro Line 14 and the RER E Line will be completed in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, the Prefect for the Ile-de-France, Marc Guillaume, has said ©Getty Images

"All of Porte Maillot will be cleared (for the start of the Olympic Games)" he said.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has estimated that 25,000 security agents will be required for the Ceremony.

According to Guillaume the next objective is "to have around 15,000 trained recruitments".

By the end of February only 3,000 of these agents had been hired and 1,800 were in training.

"By September we are going to call upon the 56,000 job seekers who are in jobs close to private security or who have been job seekers for more than two years", Guillaume added.