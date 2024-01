The Olympic year begins for the French Taekwondo Federation, which has four Olympic quotas for Paris 2024 as the host nation. The first major tournament will take place in a month's time, on 17 and 18 February.

During these days, Montpellier will host the French National Senior Championships. Some of the elite athletes will be absent from the National Championships, as they will be returning from the Turkish Open, which will be held from 9-14 February, but the other strongest taekwondo practitioners will be in Montpellier.

The FDI stadium will welcome nearly three hundred competitors during the championships. For several years now, juniors have been able to take part in the senior championships. They will have the opportunity to compete against experienced athletes in a tournament that is close to international competition. "The French Championships are where it all begins," says Patrick Rosso, Technical Director of the National Taekwondo Federation. "Competitors' ambitions quickly turn to the international scene and major titles, and winning the national championship is an important step on their journey. It is both a great achievement and a chance to get the national selection and qualify for Euro 2024 in Belgrade on 10-12 May," he added.

One of the aims of the National Championships is to prepare the "Los Angeles 2028 generation". At the same time, the French team is training for a major tournament in Tenerife, Spain.