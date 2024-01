Two time Olympic champion Lukas Krpalek started the preparation for the Olympic year in Mittersill at the huge training camp that is held every year.

Paris 2024 will be the Czech athlete’s fourth Olympic Games, and he is looking forward to it very much.

“The Summer Games in Paris will be the first with my family. We already have tickets and accommodation. Most likely Paris will also be my final Olympics as an athlete. So of course I want to get the maximum out of it and try to be at my best on day X. The most important thing will be to stay injury-free.” Krpalek told EJU Media.

One of the first biggest events of the year will also be held in Paris. On February 2 the first tournament of the Grand Slam 2024 series will start in the French capital. Krpalek is still unsure if he will be able to compete there.

Lukas Krpalek (blue) competes with Russia's Arman Adamian in the men's -100Kg final bout at the 2023 World Judo Championship in Doha © KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

“We’ll decide at short notice. I will definitely be in Paris and would love to fight. But only if I feel well prepared and 100 per cent in shape. I’ll definitely do the training camp after the Grand Slam. Monday to Wednesday.”

Krpalek made his debut in the Olympic Games at London-2012. He participated in the men's 100 kg weight category and finished seventh. In Rio-2016 the Czech judoka became a champion in the 100 kg weight category. After he changed the bodyweight category and moved to superheavyweight, where he claimed the gold medal in Tokyo-2020. He as also two time World champion (2014, 2019)

In 2022 Krpalek announced the returning to the 100 kg weight category. Since then he has participated in several Grand-Prix and Grand Slam tournaments winning medals in the super heavyweight category, but at the 2023 World Judo cup he became vice-champion in the 100 kg weight category. He will pursue his third Olympic gold medal in Paris.