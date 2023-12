The Rugby Sevens repechage tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Monaco from June 21 to 23, 2024, just over a month before the start of the XXXIII Paris Games.

Stade Louis II in Monaco will be the venue for deciding the final male and female qualifiers, thereby determining the qualification for rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.





Similar to the last two repechage editions for the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 games, Stade Louis II, a stadium located on the Mediterranean coast of the Principality of Monaco with a capacity for over 18,500 spectators, will determine the spots in a competition lasting three days, featuring 12 male and 12 female teams, taking place from June 21 to 23, 2024.





Among the notable teams are the South African Blitzboks (coming off a win in the first round of the World Sevens Series in Dubai) and regular competitors on the World Series circuit who have not yet secured their spot, such as Canada, Great Britain, and Spain.





It is worth noting that eleven male and eleven female teams from the six World Rugby regions have already secured their places in Paris through the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and regional qualifying competitions for a competition set to begin on July 24, 2024, at the Stade de France, making it the first sport to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Teams that have already qualified for Paris 2024 include the host nation France, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji (double gold medalist), and Australia, who secured their places in Paris by finishing in the top four of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, along with the winners of the six regional qualifying tournaments: Uruguay (South America), Ireland (Europe), the United States (North America), Kenya (Africa), Samoa (Oceania), and Japan (Asia).





On the women's side, in addition to France, New Zealand (coming off a win at Tokyo 2020), Australia (winner of the inaugural rugby at the Olympics in Rio 2016), Ireland, and the United States secured their places as the top four from the 2023 World Series. They are joined by Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, South Africa, Fiji, and Japan as winners of their respective regional qualifying tournaments.





Male competitors:

Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, and Uganda.





Female competitors:

Argentina, China, Czech Republic, Hong Kong China, Kenya, Jamaica, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Poland, Samoa, Uganda, and the Czech Republic