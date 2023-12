From today until December 17, the World Cup will take place in South Korea. The world's best Short Track Speed Skating athletes will battle it out on very fast ice.

The ISU World Cup promises excellent conditions for speed. According to previous reports from the organization, the ice is "fast," and a spectacular show is expected with a large estimated audience.





Local expectations are high, and fans at the Mokdong Ice Rink will have reason to cheer for Kim Gun Woo (KOR), who is enjoying a stellar comeback to the international competition elite. After a four-year absence, the Korean has already won three World Cup titles, stealing the headlines from his teammate Park Ji Won (KOR), contrary to the initial season predictions.





Compatriot Kim Gilli (KOR) has been equally impressive in the women's section. The 19-year-old has secured two golds and two silvers in her four 1500m World Cup races so far.





As a contender, Santos-Griswold is proving herself as a true all-rounder and is now just 15 points behind the 19-year-old Korean, with Xandra Velzeboer (NED) rapidly closing in third place. Formerly a speed specialist, the Dutch skater not only boosted her confidence with a first 1500m World Cup medal in Beijing but also has fond memories of Mokdong to draw upon.





"I have very good memories here; it's exciting to be back," said a smiling Velzeboer, who won world titles in the 500m, 1000m, and 3000m women's relay, as well as the mixed relay in Seoul in March. Teammate Selma Poutsma (NED) is another flying Dutchwoman, and the pair's rivalry in the 500m is likely to be a true highlight.





Among the contenders is also arguably the world's best current skater, Jordan Pierre-Gilles (CAN). The Canadian is on a winning streak with three 500m World Cup titles and couldn't be happier to be in the Korean capital. "It's always crazy to compete here. Everyone is very excited. The energy in the stadium is going to be as good as in Beijing," said Pierre-Gilles.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 16: Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Team Canada skates during the Men's 5000m Relay Final A on day twelve of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)





"The ice is completely different (from Beijing), but it's exciting. It's ice that forgives a bit less. If you try to cut your lines, you could lose more speed. It's tougher than Beijing, a bit less grip but a lot of glide. I think there will be interesting races with overtaking on the outside and more mistakes."





Besides his speed success, Pierre-Gilles has also been a key part of Canada's men's relay team, which has won two out of three World Cup races so far. Interestingly, Korea has yet to win a single relay title this season, despite being in every A final in all three relay disciplines. It's an anomaly that Coach Ahn is eager to end this weekend.





Relays attract much attention this season, with China's head coach Zhang Jing also highlighting their importance in Beijing. Her charges currently lead the mixed relay standings, while the Netherlands top the women's rankings. Expect another series of captivating team battles in Seoul.

Canada's Charles Hamelin and Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles (L) compete next to South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon and South Korea's Park Jang-hyuk in the final A of the men's 5000m relay short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 16, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)





Also, keep an eye on the Olympic 1000m champion, Liu Shaoang (CHN), who leads a Chinese team that won nine silver and bronze medals at home but only one gold in the men's 1000m. Meanwhile, the current world champion in men's 500m, Pietro Sighel (ITA), is undoubtedly thrilled to be back on the ice in Mokdong.





Today is the qualifying day, while the repechage races will be on Saturday and Sunday morning (local time).