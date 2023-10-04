Nikou says "right time" to step down as Football Australia chair after Women's World Cup

Football Australia chair Chris Nikou is set to step down as the governing body's chair at this year's Annual General Meeting (AGM), having helped to oversee the FIFA Women's World Cup which it co-hosted with New Zealand in July and August.

Nikou was elected as Football Australia chair in November 2018, but is not seeking re-election at the AGM on November 22,

Australia reached the semi-finals at their home Women's World Cup in August, and progressed to the knockout stage of the men's World Cup in Qatar last year, losing to eventual winners Argentina.

The outgoing chair claimed Football Australia needed new ideas in the build-up to next year's Olympic Games in Paris and the next World Cups, including the 2026 men's tournament due to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Australia successfully staged the FIFA Women's World Cup with co-hosts New Zealand earlier this year ©Getty Images

"Being in this role has been really fulfilling, and with the collaboration of key stakeholders, we’ve managed to transform the sport significantly," Nikou said.

"I have been part of the [Football Australia] Board for nearly nine years, with five of that as the chair, but now feels like the right time for a change and to pass on the baton to a new chair.

"It is important for an organisation to get fresh perspectives, especially as we look ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics and the next FIFA World Cup cycles.

"This shift at such a pivotal time will bring in new energy and ideas, which are crucial in the ever-changing world of sports and leadership."

Australia reached the round of 16 of the men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year ©Getty Images

Nikou claimed he was "proud of what we have achieved together" in his five years as chair, and believes Australia has established its status within football.

"During my term as chair, Australia has firmly established itself on the global football stage, successfully bidding for and co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and achieving record national team performances," he said.

"Significant strides were made in championing equal pay, the unbundling of professional leagues from Football Australia, and aligning with global standards.

"These milestones, combined with further growth as the number one team based participation sport in the country, the commercial resurgence of the sport and the initiation of the Legacy '23 plan, demonstrate that the game in Australia is at its pinnacle, commercially and in terms of national prestige."