The International Esports Federation (IESF) has agreed a strategic partnership with Chinese city Qingdao.

Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at fostering the growth, development and promotion of esports in Asia.

Qingdao will become home to a new IESF Asia-Pacific office and more international esports events will be held in the region.

This could include major IESF competitions and summits, while Qingdao will also become a place for dialogue and cooperation between those in the esports industry.

Esports has featured as a full medal sport for the first time at the ongoing Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China ©Getty Images

It is hoped esports enterprises and research institutions will be attracted to the city and that a high-performance training centre can be built for player development.

"This collaboration between IESF and Qingdao city will be a catalyst for innovation, learning and excellence in the esports ecosystem, promising substantial advancements and breakthroughs," the IESF said.

In June, Asia played host to the International Olympic Committee's inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

Esports was a medal sport for the first time at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou in China.