Budapest's National Athletics Centre is set to open on June 17 before it stages the World Athletics Championships from August 19 to 27.

A free event is due to take place on the opening day to celebrate the new venue in the Hungarian capital.

"Following the official opening of the park, a veritable cavalcade of activities will take place," read a World Athletics statement.

"Those who want to get moving will be able to learn about athletics in a playful way, as many have already done in the past at the World Championships' Everyday Hero series of events.

"It gives everyone the chance to experience what it is like to push their limits.

"The opening day's running events are set to be a special treat, with races ranging from the 100m flat to the 4.5km on the brand new track at the National Athletics Centre, where athletics superheroes will be competing in August."

The opening of the National Athletics Centre will be accompanied by sporting events and a family day ©World Athletics

The public will be able to explore parts of the facility that are normally closed to fans, including athletes' dressing rooms.

Those who register to compete in the sporting events will receive a medal and a 50 per cent discount coupon to buy a World Championships ticket.

A maximum of 800 participants will be accepted for the races on a first come first serve basis.

The venue is located on a 10.5-hectare park on the banks of the Danube opposite the Kopaszi Dam.

This year's Championships are due to be the first time that Hungary has hosted since the inaugural edition in 1983.