Sir Mo Farah, who will run what he says will be his last TCS London Marathon on Sunday (April 23), says he will trust the organisers to manage any protests that may take place from environmental activists.

Reports that up to 28,000 environmental protesters, including Extinction Rebellion members, plan to arrive at Westminster for four days of protests from tomorrow until Monday (April 24), at an event being called The Big One have raised concerns over possible disruption to the London Marathon.

London Marathon's race director Hugh Brasher said he had received "unique" assurances from Extinction Rebellion members that they would seek to "help guard" the race on Sunday.

But he admitted he did not know whether another active environmental protest group, Just Stop Oil, would adopt a similar position.

Brasher added that mitigation measures were in place, should they be required.

Speaking three days after play was halted at the World Snooker Championship after Just Stop Oil protesters had run towards the tables and covered one with orange powder, Britain’s 40-year-old multiple world and Olympic champion responded to the question of whether he had any extra concerns this year about security and safety.

London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher says environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion will seek to "help guard" the race during planned protests in the capital this weekend ©Getty Images

"I’ve not seen too much in the last two months," Sir Mo said.

"I’ve been away concentrating on training, and we didn’t have TV.

"But I think the London Marathon has always done a great job and I think they’ll continue to do a great job.

"We have to leave it to them.

"I’m sure they will do everything that they can.

"As athletes we just have to go out there and race and put on a good show, and we’ll trust the London Marathon to do a great job."

Asked if he had sympathy for the environmental concerns of those who have protested recently at sporting events, Farah’s fellow Briton Chris Thompson, 42, said: "I feel like, what better statement could there be than all these thousands of people running the streets of London for all these good causes, for all these reasons, and health and wellbeing.

Britain's Chris Thompson and Emile Cairess expressed their views on potential environmental protests during Sunday's TCS London Marathon ©ITG

"So many are racing for charity.

"The race in itself is a statement.

"I like to think, if anything, that the London Marathon as a sporting event stands out as something to aspire to do.

"My mum’s running her first marathon this weekend, she’s pushed herself in ways she never thought before, and to me, watching how she has done that is a statement of intent of what, physically, running can do for health and wellbeing and all these different causes in itself.

"So I think the event itself sets an environmental precedent in a way."

Britain’s European cross-country silver medallist Emile Cairess, 25, who will make his marathon debut this weekend, added: "The London Marathon raises so much money for charity, and the environment is obviously another good cause.

"I don’t think they should put themselves in front of other good causes, just out of respect to the people who are raising money for charity this weekend.

"They may be running for environmental causes themselves."