Britain's Jessica Gadirova secured her third gold medal of the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya after winning the floor event, leading her country to top of the medal table.

The 18-year-old and 2022 floor world champion, also took home her European third floor title in a row, becoming the first women to do so.

Gadirova scored 14.000 points to claim first place, while her compatriot Alice Kinsella, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a two-time European champion, was right behind her with a score of 13.666.

Taking third place was Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, a two-time Apparatus World Cup winner, who managed a score of 13.566.

Reacting to her win Gadirova said: "I don’t know what to say - it’s just crazy to keep defending the floor, I can’t believe it.

"To make history again is pretty stunning to me, so crazy.

"This Championship has been like a dream.

"I’m so proud of the whole team and the team behind us - the coaches, support staff, everyone at British Gymnastics who helps us - it means so much to me."

In the vault final, Armenia's Artur Davtyan, the 2022 world vault champion, took first place with a score of 15.033.

Jake Jarman of Britain, a four-time Commonwealth champion and a two-time European champion, finished in second place with 15.016.

Ukraine's Igor Radivilov, a four-time European gold medallist, was third with 14.750.

Taking first in the men's parallel bars was Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, the 2021 world all-around bronze medallist, with a score of 15.166.

Claiming second was Turkey's Ferhat Arican, a two-time European champion, scoring 14.933, while third went to Spain's Thierno Diallo with 14.733.

Tin Srbic celebrates after winning gold on the horizontal bar for Croatia on the final day in Antalya ©Getty Images

In the horizontal bar, Croatia's Tin Srbic, 2017 world champion on the apparatus, accumulated a score of 14.233 to bag a gold medal.

Finishing second was Italy's Carlo Macchini with a score of 14.200, while rounding off the podium was Kovtun, who scored 13.966.

Britain finished top of the overall medal table in Antalya with four golds, four silvers and one bronze.

In second was Italy with two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Hosts Turkey took third with two golds and two silvers.