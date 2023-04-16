Pole vaulter Hooker to receive Order of Sport at AOC annual meeting as President hails new winter sport status

Steve Hooker, the Beijing 2008 Olympic pole vault champion, will be among three recipients of the Order of Merit, the Australian Olympic Committee’s (AOC) highest honour, at the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Sydney on May 6.

Hooker, world champion in 2009 and a former chair of the AOC Athletes’ Commission, will be honoured along with Seven West Media chair Kerry Stokes and Channel Seven’s former Head of Olympics Andy Kay for services to the Olympic Movement in Australia.

The AGM will also include an address by multiple world and Olympic champion cyclist Anna Meares, Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic team for the Paris 2024 Olympics,

Meanwhile in the newly-released Annual Report for 2022 AOC President Ian Chesterman has highlighted Australia’s performance at Beijing 2022, their best ever in a Winter Olympic Games, where they won four medals.

"Australia’s reputation as a winter sporting power continues to grow with Jakara Anthony’s gold in the moguls, Jackie Narracott and Scotty James winning silver in the skeleton and snowboard halfpipe respectively, and a bronze for Tess Coady in the snowboard slopestyle," Chesterman wrote.

Multiple Olympic and world cycling champion Anna Meares, Australia's Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will address this year's AOC Annual General Meeting

"When you add a record number of top five and top six finishes, our winter team in Beijing represented Australia with distinction, both on and off the field of play."

Chesterman also drew attention to strong growth and investment in the AOC’s core community programmes, enhanced commitment to sport as a vehicle for indigenous reconciliation, the delivery of the organisation’s inaugural Climate Action Plan and a strong financial year with surplus for the year of AUS$3 million (£1.6 million/$2 million/€1.8 million).

"At home, our commitment to our vision of inspiring Australians through the power of Olympic sport could not be better exemplified than through the impressive milestones achieved in the Olympic Unleashed programme," Chesterman added.

"More than 250,000 students have now received visits from athletes delivering messages around goal setting, decision making and coping with adversity.

“Also making an impact is our Olympic change-makers programme which recognises young leaders in schools and communities.

“One thousand young people applied to be change-makers last year and ultimately 24 were selected by our panel of Olympians.

"Australia’s future is in good hands."

Chesterman also mentioned the progression of the AOC’s indigenous reconciliation journey with the conclusion of the first "Reflect" Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and the significant steps taken towards the next phase, the "Innovate" RAP which is due to launch in 2023.

"The AOC is really focused on practical outcomes and we successfully delivered an indigenous basketball coaching scholarship programme in 2022 in conjunction with Basketball Australia, The Indigenous Basketball Foundation and our partner Toyota," he said.

The Beijing 2022 women's moguls gold won by Jakara Anthony spearheaded a record Winter Olympic medal-winning performance by Australia which was highlighted in the AOC's annual report for 2022

"I witnessed this programme first-hand on the ground in the Torres Strait and it was outstanding. The AOC will now progress this concept to other sports."

The AOC strengthened its commitment to climate action with the launch of its inaugural Climate Action Plan in late 2022.

The Plan outlines the AOC’s commitment to a 30 per cent reduction in emissions by 2024 and net zero by 2040.

"This is not only the right thing to do, but also what our athletes expect, and rightly so," Chesterman added.

"A healthy planet is vital to the future of sport, and we can all be part of the solution."

Reflecting on the surplus of AUS$3 million in 2022, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll pointed to the investment by AOC commercial partners of more than AUS$15 million (£8.1 million/$10 million/€9 million) in sponsorship during the financial year, and the ongoing support of the Australian Olympic Foundation which provided AUS$7 million (£3.8 million/$4.7 million/€4.2 million) in distributions during the financial year despite a highly volatile period in investment markets.

"The surplus for the year has further bolstered the balance sheet with AUS$9 million (£4.9 million/$6 million/€5.5 million) in retained surpluses which will be used to support the significant financial commitment to the Australian team to Paris in 2024, creating the best performance environment for our athletes.

"Thanks to all our commercial partners for their commitment and investment which means the AOC remains on track to achieve the revised Paris quad target of AUS$70.9 million (£38.3 million/$47.5 million/€42.8 million) in sponsorship and licensing."