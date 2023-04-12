Tickets for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games have gone on sale with an official platform now open.

The Games are set to feature 26 sports, including 18 with Olympic qualification places for Paris 2024 on offer.

Tickets range in price from PLN20 (€4/£3.50/$4.40) to PLN90 (€20/£17.60/$22).

Organisers are also offering full-day tickets and multi-day passes.

They have also confirmed that there will be free admission on the first three days of athletics.

Entry to teqball, padel, Muay Thai and kickboxing will also be without charge.

"We are confident that through both discounted tickets to all events and free admission to some of the sports the city of Kraków and the region of Małopolska will come out in large numbers to support the European Games," Kraków-Małopolska 2023 Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak said.

"This is the largest multi-sport event that Poland has ever hosted and thanks to the hard work of our Organising Committee, we will be ready to welcome fans from across the continent in June."

There are additional discounts to those who registered with the Games ticketing portal before the April 3 deadline.

They will be able to buy up to four of the first 10,000 single event tickets sold with a 25 per cent discount.

📢 The sale of tickets for the #EuropeanGames has started.



We invite you to the ticket offices 😉https://t.co/WZJ1ndbibh pic.twitter.com/hwPfkXMnPB — European Games 2023 (@eg2023en) April 12, 2023

"The accessible pricing of the tickets, offering 10,000 of those tickets for sale at a discounted price and the free admission to a number of sports mean that everyone will be able to watch the action," European Games 2023 Coordination Commission chairman Hasan Arat said.

"The local Organising Committee continues to do excellent work in driving awareness of the European Games and this will be validated when the best European athletes compete in front of full stadiums between June 21 and July 2 in Poland."

Eleven cities and towns across the Małopolska region are set to hold events during the Games.

"I am confident that the athletes on show and the exciting competition we are able to enjoy will inspire the next generation of Polish and European athletes, and leave a great legacy in Krakow and the wider Małopolska region," Arat added.

Tickets are available to buy via the official European Games website here.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for June 21 in Kraków.