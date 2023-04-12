Representatives from boxing's National Federations around the world are set to make a "major global announcement regarding the future of Olympic boxing".

The online briefing is due to be staged by World Boxing tomorrow and will be attended by four "boxing leaders" with a member from USA Boxing expected to be one.

"Four boxing leaders will be available to answer questions about this worldwide development which is designed to secure boxing's on-going place at the heart of the Olympic Movement and deliver a better future for the sport," read a statement from the organisers.

Boxing's place at the Olympic Games has been under threat due to a feud between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC is set to manage the sport at Paris 2024 for the second consecutive Games due to ongoing concerns with the IBA's governance, including finances and refereeing and judging.

Its Olympic status for Los Angeles 2028 is still a topic of debate but the IOC has sent out multiple warnings that the IBA is at risk of being excluded.

Boxing's place at the Olympic Games is under threat due to a dispute between the IBA and IOC ©Getty Images

Last month, the IBA, which is led by Russian Umar Kremlev, threatened legal action against the IOC after it invited competition officials to serve at qualifying tournaments for next year's Olympics in Paris and the Games' boxing event itself.

USA Boxing was one of the first to announce its boycott of the IBA Women's World Championships earlier this year and the Men's World Championships in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent scheduled for May 1 to 14.

It was later joined by the National Federations of Britain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland, Norway and New Zealand.

Kremlev, who has caused controversy by allowing Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flags amid the invasion of Ukraine, had previously described those boycotting as "worse than hyenas and jackals".

The United States is the most successful boxing nation in the history of the Olympics with 50 gold medals.

A home Games without the sport is unthinkable to many but, as the IOC-IBA disagreement does not appear to be slowing down, rumours of a breakaway federation have been swirling.