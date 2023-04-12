International World Games Association (IWGA) President José Perurena looks set to be re-elected for a third time at the IWGA’s Annual General Meeting in Madrid next month.

Perurena, who has been IWGA President since 2014 and is Honorary Life President of the International Canoe Federation, is the only candidate nominated for the position.

Likewise Lukas Hinder, Honorary Life President of the World DanceSport Federation, looks set to continue his tenure as IWGA treasurer.

He has held the position since 2001.

The candidates for election to the International World Games Association Executive Committee have been announced ©IWGA

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen and International Fistball Federation President Jörn Verleger are both standing standing for election as vice-president.

Four additional places on the Executive Committee will also be decided.

World Underwater Federation President Anna Arzhanova, a Board member since 2014 is one of three seeking re-election.

World Flying Disc Federation secretary general Volker Bernardi and International Korfball Federation President Jan Fransoo both joined the committee in 2018.

The other names on the ballot paper are International Floorball Federation secretary general John Liljelund, International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation Federation President Jose Antonio Perez Priego, World Squash Federation secretary general Pablo Serna and Joachim Thumfart, director general of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation.

Our new Athletes' Committee held its first meeting online last week! It was great to meet you all, and we truly look forward to working with you! Athletes is really what matters to us at The World Games ❤💙💛#AthletesFirst #AthletesCommittee #WeareTheWorldGames #RoadtoChengdu pic.twitter.com/F1NqZYqLLO — The World Games (@TheWorldGames) April 4, 2023

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, originally scheduled for 2021, was moved to 2022.

For the same reason, the term of office for the Executive Committee was extended by a year.

In May, World Airsports Federation vice-president Max Bishop and World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinos are both set to step down from the committee.

Representatives of the 39 member federations will cast their votes on May 3.

The term of office is set to run until 2026, one year after the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.