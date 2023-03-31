Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has filed a complaint to the European Commission over amendments to FIFA's transfer rules which allowed its foreign players and coaches to suspend their contracts until June of this year, and claimed there is a "high risk" they could be extended.

In January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal from the 13-time Ukrainian champions over the "temporary employment rules" introduced in response to the war in Ukraine,

This allows international players and coaches to suspend their employment contracts until June 30, with Israeli international Manor Solomon and Brazilian Tetê among those to take advantage with loan moves to English Premier League clubs Fulham and Leicester City.

Shakhtar has claimed the ruling cost them approximately €40 million (£35.2 million/$43.5 million), and in the latest update to the case chief executive Serhii Palkin revealed that a complaint has been made to the European Commission alleging that FIFA's actions violate European Union competition law.

Palkin said this step had been taken because of the impact on its EU market activities.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council extended the rules in June last year until June 30 2023, but Shakhtar expressed fear of a "high risk" if it is extended for a further 12 months.

Israeli international Manor Solomon is among the players who have moved from Shakhtar Donetsk since the start of the war in Ukraine under FIFA's ruling, making a loan switch to English Premier League side Fulham ©Getty Images

"As a club we have experienced the bias and injustice inherent within international football’s legal system - a process that lacks integrity and transparency and is clearly not fit for purpose," Palkin argued.

"FIFA has built a system where it can influence the outcome of CAS decisions so we call for international football to unite and reform our sport’s legal procedures and governance standards.

"CAS should be protected from the influence of all external parties - including FIFA - and be able to rule on cases independently with full impartiality and fairness.

"We expect the European Commission to understand and appreciate the extreme financial pressures being placed on our club due to FIFA’s actions - at a time when our nation is being ravaged by an illegal war.

"Even in these most tragic and desperate times, football offers relief, and we hope as a Ukrainian club we can be allowed to function properly to bring some joy to our supporters, players and our families."

The reasoned decision for the CAS' verdict is yet to be released.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena has been unused since May 2014 because of conflict between Ukraine and Russia ©Getty Images

insidethegames has asked FIFA for a comment.

Despite the ruling, Shakhtar Donetsk's men's first team are top of the Ukrainian Premier League.

They led the table last season at the time of its termination because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but were not officially made champions.

The club's home the Donbass Arena was damaged by shelling in the war in Donbass between Ukraine and Russia and has been unused since May 2014, less than two years after it held matches at the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Most domestic home matches are being played at the Arena Lviv in the western Ukrainian city, while European home ties have been played at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Poland's capital Warsaw.

FIFA and UEFA have also barred Russian clubs and national teams from their competitions in response to the war in Ukraine, although those from its ally Belarus have been allowed to continue playing with home matches at neutral venues and behind closed doors.