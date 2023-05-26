Ukrainian footballers Artem Gromov and Vladislav Kulach have been included in a list compiled by the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports naming athletes who went abroad with a special permit but did not return after the conclusion of their events.

They were two of 236 Ukrainian athletes that broke the stipulations of the permit that allowed them to leave the country to compete in events provided they came back afterwards.

Kulach plies his trade for Zira Football Club in the Azerbaijan Premier League while Gromov plays for Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

The pair have both been included despite their team's seasons not being over yet, as both are scheduled to play their final fixture by the end of this month.

Mykhailo Mudryk, who moved to Chelsea in January, was given an exemption following the transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk which made him the most expensive Ukrainian footballer of all time.

Viktor Tsygankov also left in January but left via the Shliakh system as a representative of his charitable foundation which made him exempt.

Numerous esports players were also included on the Ministry's list after leaving for the Paris Major including Monte representatives Vladimir Giant, Sergey Demchenko, Victor Orudzhev, and the team's chief executive Dmytro Vovk.

They were initially cleared for the first stage but exceeded expectations to reach the Legends tournament before achieving a top eight finish in the CounterStrike: Global Offensive.

Artem Gromov joined Cypriot team AEK Larnaca in January but is alleged to have been away from Ukraine for longer than he was allowed ©Getty Images

"Viktor 'sdy' Orudzhev is currently in Poland, because due to force majeure circumstances he could not leave on time," read a Monte post on Telegram.

"A few days after the Major, on May 24, we continued to play another tournament, so he had to stay and finish it.

"In a few days, Victor will also return to Ukraine, and in June all fans will have an autograph session in Kyiv, which we have planned for a long time and will soon tell you the exact dates.

"We glorified Ukraine and made it to the 1/4 final of the biggest tournament.

"They shouted 'Glory to Ukraine' at the audience of millions.

"They reminded of the war in their interviews.

"They held meetings to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"And we continue to do everything to adequately represent our country.

"We apologise to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine for not returning home on time to make all of the above possible."