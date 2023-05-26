International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient has said that he is ready to apply for the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) leadership following Brigitte Henriques' resignation.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Lappartient made sure to pay his respect to Henriques who shocked the CNOSF General Assembly yesterday by announcing she was stepping down, despite the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

"I have always said that I am not a candidate for anything," Lappartient said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"Today, I carry out mandates that fill my days, that suit me well.

"On the other hand, I am a servant of the sports movement and it is true that the situation was such that the President has taken a decision today that honours her.

"When you are a sports leader, what must animate you is to know how you are able to federate, to unite, to bring serenity.

"Brigitte Henriques decided that the best solution was for her to resign.

"It was respected and approved by the General Assembly.

"I applaud Brigitte's desire to ensure that appeasement is required in what is going to be an Olympic year."

Brigitte Henriques was CNOSF's first female President but shockingly resigned after a tumultuous two-year spell ©Getty Images

Henriques' decision leaves the CNOSF looking to find a President as France's first Olympic Games in 100 years looms, scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11 next year.

Prior to the meeting, she claimed she had no plans of stepping down and was planning to ask for a vote of confidence following a turbulent two-year reign.

The 49-year-old Lappartient was suggested to be a suitable replacement and stated he would be up to the challenge provided he was unanimously appointed.

"It did not escape me either that my name is being circulated without me being a candidate.

"Firstly, Brigitte is in office until June 29.

"It will be up to the secretary general in her time to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors which will have to elect from among its members a President.

"We'll see.

"I am at the disposal of my colleagues, but I think that whoever will be in charge of leading the NOC must receive some form of consensus, if not unanimity.

CNOSF is looking for a President with just over a year to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following Brigitte Henriques' resignation ©Getty Images

"A broad consensus to lead the NOC calmly, serenely and in unity in the time to come.

"That was not my primary ambition.

"It still isn't.

"If I can be of service to the Olympic family, I am ready to study the situation, but if there is a consensus.

"And maybe there are other candidates who can meet these conditions as well."

Henriques had been called on to resign by predecessor Denis Masseglia who claimed that she was "no longer up to the challenge".

Henriques had been under fire following a public row since firing Didier Séminet last October after she alleged his conduct was "inappropriate in the way a secretary general can behave with a President" - claims that he denied.

The former vice-president of the French Football Federation later filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against Séminet and took time off from her role to recover.