British Cycling has amended its transgender and non-binary participation policies and apologised for any "uncertainty and upset" caused during their suspension.

The governing body suspended the policy in April 2022 to allow a full review of them to take place, and to enable it to carry out a full consultation.

It has now announced a new Policy for Competitive Activity, covering all competitions sanctioned by the organisation, which sees the implementation of an Open category, alongside a Female category.

The current men’s category will feature in the newly-created Open category, for which transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete.

Meanwhile, the Female category is in place for those whose sex was assigned female at birth.

Transgender men who have yet to begin hormone therapy are eligible to compete in the Female category until commencing therapy, however at this point they will only be able to compete in the Open category.

Existing race licences held by transgender women will continue to be valid until the point at which the new policy comes into force, which is likely to be later this year.

British Cycling’s updated policies come following a nine-month policy review led by an internal working group.

It has also introduced a new Policy for Non-Competitive Activity.

Jon Dutton, who began his role as British Cycling’s new chief executive last month said: "Our new policies are the product of a robust nine-month review process which we know will have a very real-world impact for our community both now and in the future.

"We understand that this will be particularly difficult for many of our trans and non-binary riders, and our commitment to them today is twofold.

British Cycling's new chief executive Jon Dutton acknowledged that the organisation's new policy would be difficult for its trans and non-binary riders ©Getty Images

"First, we will continue to assess our policy annually and more frequently as the medical science develops and will continue to invite those impacted to be an integral part of those conversations.

"Second, we will also continue to ensure that our non-competitive activities provide a positive and welcoming environment, where everyone can feel like they belong and are respected in our community and take action to eradicate discrimination from the sport.

"I am confident that we have developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cycle sport competition, whilst ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.

"We have always been very clear that this is a challenge far greater than one sport.

"We remain committed to listening to our communities and working with our fellow sporting bodies to monitor changes in the scientific and policy landscape, to ensure that sport is inclusive for all.

"We have been open and transparent with the UCI on our decision and will work collaboratively with them to ensure a seamless implementation over the coming months.

"I’d finally like to thank everyone who has supported this process over the past 12 months to ensure that we reached our decision in the right way.

"This includes the British Cycling, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling staff in our policy working group, and those who participated in our consultation."

The competitive activity policy does not cover international events delivered in the United Kingdom by the International Cycling Union (UCI), as the UCI’s own eligibility policy takes precedence.

Earlier this month, the UCI agreed to reopen consultation with athletes and National Federations on the participation of transgender athletes at its competitions.

The UCI agreed to reopen the consultation following a meeting of its Management Committee.

The debate was brought into the spotlight when American Austin Killips, a transgender woman, won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila in the United States to secure the overall title, in the process becoming the first openly trans woman to win a UCI stage race.