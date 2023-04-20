The London Marathon course record of 2 hour 2min 37sec is being targeted by Kenya’s defending champion Amos Kipruto on Sunday (April 23) - but his fellow countryman Kelvin Kiptum could beat him to it.

Kiptum, 23, made the fastest marathon debut ever last December when he won the Valencia Marathon in 2:01:53 to become the third-fastest man in history over the marathon distance, behind Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele.

Kipruto, 30, who won the title last October and has to defend it sooner than normal due to the event switching back to its traditional April date, says his training has gone so well that not only is he seeking to retain his title, but is trying to better the mark set in London by world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in 2019.

"I’m really happy to be here again," said Kipruto at a pre-event press conference.

"Winning in London last year was great for me, in terms of visibility, and gave me the chance to be here again this year.

"I’m looking forward to Sunday; I’ll be with the fast guys at the front.

"I know Sunday will be tough for me, and for everyone, but I’m ready."

Defending champion Amos Kipruto, left, world champion Tamirat Tola, centre, and Kelvin Kiptum, the world's fastest debutant marathon runner look ahead to Sunday's men's race at the London Marathon ©Getty Images

Kiptum said he had expected a good performance in Valencia after recording several sub-59-minute times over the half-marathon distance.

"I was not expecting to find the marathon difficult," he said.

"I knew I could do it.

"I was expecting to run 2:03; that was my target.

"I enjoyed the race in Valencia; it was perfect.

"I come to London for a win; that’s my target.

"I’m not ready to go for a world record, but I’ve come to win in London."

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s world champion Tamirat Tola, who finished fourth behind Kiptum at the 2022 Valencia Marathon, will be hoping for a better result when he races the London Marathon for a third time.

"Valencia was a good race for me," he said.

"I made a mistake with my pacing, but I finished.

"We will see on Sunday.

"I’ve done more training and have a lot of experience from that."

The 31-year-old Ethiopian has finished in sixth place at his two previous London Marathons, in 2019 and 2020.

"The London Marathon is not new for me; I’ve run here twice before, and I’ve prepared well in training and will run a fast time again - maybe a PB I think."

Eilish McColgan, due to make her delayed marathon debut in London on Sunday, has reported her race is in doubt because of a knee injury ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, there has been another setback for Britain's Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan, due to make her marathon debut on Sunday after having to withdraw from last year's London race, because of a knee injury.

McColgan announced tonight she would not attend the women's elite press conference tomorrow in order to continue receiving treatment.

"Frustratingly, over the past few days, I've picked up a niggle in my knee," she said.

"I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race."

McColgan will issue a further update by 14:00 BST tomorrow (April 21).