The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has ruled that the National Anti Doping Organization (NADO) of Gabon has been declared non-compliant.

The ruling means that athletes from Gabon will not be permitted to compete under their own national flag or anthem until the NADO is granted the all clear.

"The non-compliance is the result of its failure to implement the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code fully within its legal system," WADA said.

The Gabon NADO has been given 12 months to achieve this but if they fail to do so, any Gabonese athlete who takes part at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be required to compete as an individual under the Olympic Flag.

Gabon had been placed on a WADA watch-list in November.

Their anti doping agency was given four months "to execute its corrective action plan" but this deadline passed on March 17.

If Gabon's National Anti-Doping Agency does not make changes within 12 months, Gabonese athletes will not be permitted to compete under their own flag at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"The Gabon NADO did not dispute WADA's assertion of non-compliance, the proposed consequences of non-compliance or the proposed reinstatement conditions within 21 days from WADA's assertion of non-compliance,” WADA said.

Until reinstatement, Gabon faces "consequences" as a result of the WADA decision.

"They will not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and World Championships, as well as other events organised by major event organisations, until reinstatement," the ruling says.

There is also a ban on the country’s flag which cannot not be flown at regional, continental and World Championships.

Gabon's NADO will lose "WADA privileges".

Gabonese officials are deemed ineligible to hold any office or position with WADA and will not be permitted to take part in any WADA programmes including athlete outreach schemes.

The NADO will lose any funding from the global agency.

Gabon first competed at the Munich 1972 Olympics and has taken part in every Summer Games since Los Angeles 1984.

Anthony Obame, who won taekwondo silver as a heavyweight at London 2012, remains their only Olympic medallist.