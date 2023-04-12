Rowing qualifier for Santiago 2023 to be livestreamed as part of broadcast preparations

The rowing qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is to be livestreamed, it has been announced.

All of the action will be broadcast by the Panam Sports Channel in a co-production with the Santiago 2023 broadcasting team.

It comes as part of Santiago 2023's preparations to broadcast the Pan American Games between October 20 and November 5 this year.

The rowing action will take place between April 15 and 19 at Laguna Grande in Chile, the same venue where the Santiago 2023 competition will take place.

It is the only rowing qualifier for the Games and is due to attract 223 rowers from 20 countries.

Laguna Grande will host rowing and canoe sprint at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games ©Santiago 2023

Quota places for Santiago 2023 will be up for grabs in the single sculls, double sculls, quadruple sculls, coxless pair, coxless four and lightweight double sculls.

Rowing at Santiago 2023 is due to take place between October 21 and 25, at the venue in San Pedro de La Paz.

This lies more than 500 kilometres to the south of Santiago and is also due to host canoe sprint at the Pan American Games.

A countdown clock leading up to the event was unveiled in San Pedro de La Paz last month.