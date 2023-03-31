The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Executive Council has criticised the Ukrainian Government after it announced that the country's athletes would boycott Paris 2024 qualifying events featuring Russians and Belarusians.

Following a meeting of its Executive Council in Madrid, Spain, ANOC expressed its alarm at comments from European Governments, following the IOC Executive Board’s recommendations to International Federations that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete as neutrals at international competitions.

Last night, the Ukrainian Government officially announced that athletes from the country would boycott any qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics where Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing.

"Any Government calls for boycotts represent a direct interference in the autonomy of sport and constitute a clear politicization of sport," the Executive Council said.

Protests have taken place outside Olympic House in Lausanne calling for Russian and Belarusian athletes to not feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

"These will only contribute to the isolation of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from the global sporting community and will directly affect the dreams and aspirations of athletes."

The Executive Council also pointed out that there were more than 70 wars, armed conflicts or crises in the world at the moment.

"The ANOC Executive Council recalled that the NOCs impacted by these conflicts and crises nonetheless respect the Olympic values and allow their athletes to participate in competition without restrictions," the organisation said.

Following its meeting, the Executive Council also reaffirmed its support for the position adopted by the IOC’s Executive Board.

The Executive Council endorsed an open letter to the IOC from the Presidents of the five National Olympic Committee (NOC) continental associations yesterday, in which they welcomed the IOC’s recommendations in defence of the autonomy of sport.

Following the IOC’s recommendations, the organisation’s President Thomas Bach described Governments that criticised their position as "deplorable."

The International Fencing Federation has already announced that it plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in its events from the middle of next month, with multiple countries pulling out of hosting World Cup events as a result.